Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC) and the No. 10 seed Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC) look to advance in the ACC tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

Virginia Tech vs Clemson Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia Tech

-5

130.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

  • The Hokies average only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allow (68.2).
  • The Tigers score 10.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies give up to opponents (61.3).
  • The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma paces the Hokies with 15.4 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also posting 6.5 rebounds.
  • Justyn Mutts paces his team in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.4) per game, and also posts 10.3 points. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor puts up 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nahiem Alleyne averages 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Storm Murphy puts up 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (1.6), and averages 5.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • David Collins paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.0 per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 10.2 points. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.
  • The Tigers receive 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Hunter Tyson.
  • Nick Honor is posting a team-leading 2.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 7.8 points and 1.3 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17421400
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17828084
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17857189
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Pelicans

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17522824
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) and forward Miles Bridges (0) block a shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Woodard II (17) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy