Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC) and the No. 10 seed Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC) look to advance in the ACC tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

The Hokies average only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allow (68.2).

The Tigers score 10.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies give up to opponents (61.3).

The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma paces the Hokies with 15.4 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also posting 6.5 rebounds.

Justyn Mutts paces his team in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.4) per game, and also posts 10.3 points. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor puts up 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nahiem Alleyne averages 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Storm Murphy puts up 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch