Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC) and the No. 10 seed Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC) look to advance in the ACC tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 7:00 PM.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson
- The Hokies average only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allow (68.2).
- The Tigers score 10.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies give up to opponents (61.3).
- The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma paces the Hokies with 15.4 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also posting 6.5 rebounds.
- Justyn Mutts paces his team in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.4) per game, and also posts 10.3 points. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor puts up 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nahiem Alleyne averages 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Storm Murphy puts up 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is No. 1 on the Tigers in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (1.6), and averages 5.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- David Collins paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.0 per game) and assists (2.4), and produces 10.2 points. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- The Tigers receive 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Hunter Tyson.
- Nick Honor is posting a team-leading 2.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 7.8 points and 1.3 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
