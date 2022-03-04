How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (15-15, 7-12 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Hokies have also won three games in a row.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia Tech
- The Tigers put up 72.0 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 61.2 the Hokies give up.
- The Hokies put up an average of 70.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.
- The Hokies have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Clemson Players to Watch
- David Collins leads the Tigers in rebounds and assists. Collins averages 10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
- PJ Hall leads Clemson in scoring, averaging 15.5 per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts puts up 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, placing him atop the Hokies' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Keve Aluma scores 15.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Virginia Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 6.5 rebounds and adds 1.7 assists per game.
- Hunter Cattoor is consistent from distance and leads the Hokies with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aluma with 0.9 per game.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Florida State
L 81-80
Away
2/19/2022
Louisville
L 70-61
Away
2/23/2022
Wake Forest
W 80-69
Home
2/26/2022
Boston College
W 70-60
Away
3/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 68-65
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Virginia
W 62-53
Home
2/19/2022
North Carolina
L 65-57
Home
2/23/2022
Georgia Tech
W 62-58
Away
2/26/2022
Miami
W 71-70
Away
3/1/2022
Louisville
W 75-43
Home
3/5/2022
Clemson
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Virginia Tech at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
