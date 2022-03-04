Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (15-15, 7-12 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Hokies have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

  • The Tigers put up 72.0 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 61.2 the Hokies give up.
  • The Hokies put up an average of 70.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.
  • The Hokies have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • David Collins leads the Tigers in rebounds and assists. Collins averages 10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
  • PJ Hall leads Clemson in scoring, averaging 15.5 per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Justyn Mutts puts up 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, placing him atop the Hokies' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Keve Aluma scores 15.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Virginia Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 6.5 rebounds and adds 1.7 assists per game.
  • Hunter Cattoor is consistent from distance and leads the Hokies with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aluma with 0.9 per game.

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Florida State

L 81-80

Away

2/19/2022

Louisville

L 70-61

Away

2/23/2022

Wake Forest

W 80-69

Home

2/26/2022

Boston College

W 70-60

Away

3/2/2022

Georgia Tech

W 68-65

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Virginia

W 62-53

Home

2/19/2022

North Carolina

L 65-57

Home

2/23/2022

Georgia Tech

W 62-58

Away

2/26/2022

Miami

W 71-70

Away

3/1/2022

Louisville

W 75-43

Home

3/5/2022

Clemson

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Virginia Tech at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy