Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (15-15, 7-12 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Hokies have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

The Tigers put up 72.0 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 61.2 the Hokies give up.

The Hokies put up an average of 70.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.

The Hokies have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

David Collins leads the Tigers in rebounds and assists. Collins averages 10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

PJ Hall leads Clemson in scoring, averaging 15.5 per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts puts up 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, placing him atop the Hokies' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Keve Aluma scores 15.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Virginia Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 6.5 rebounds and adds 1.7 assists per game.

Hunter Cattoor is consistent from distance and leads the Hokies with 2.3 made threes per game.

Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aluma with 0.9 per game.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Florida State L 81-80 Away 2/19/2022 Louisville L 70-61 Away 2/23/2022 Wake Forest W 80-69 Home 2/26/2022 Boston College W 70-60 Away 3/2/2022 Georgia Tech W 68-65 Home 3/5/2022 Virginia Tech - Home

Virginia Tech Schedule