The Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

The 78.5 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 9.4 more points than the Tigers allow (69.1).

The Tigers' 71.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 69.0 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

The Demon Deacons make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Tigers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.9 points, pulling down 6.9 boards and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.7 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.

The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.1 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.2 per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Florida State W 68-60 Away 2/9/2022 NC State W 69-51 Away 2/12/2022 Miami L 76-72 Home 2/15/2022 Duke L 76-74 Away 2/19/2022 Notre Dame W 79-74 Home 2/23/2022 Clemson - Away 2/26/2022 Louisville - Home 3/2/2022 NC State - Home

Clemson Schedule