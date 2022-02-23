Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) gets a hand on the ball dribbled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) gets a hand on the ball dribbled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

  • The 78.5 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 9.4 more points than the Tigers allow (69.1).
  • The Tigers' 71.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 69.0 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • The Demon Deacons make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Tigers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.9 points, pulling down 6.9 boards and dishing out 5.1 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.7 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.
  • The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.1 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
  • Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
  • Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.2 per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Florida State

W 68-60

Away

2/9/2022

NC State

W 69-51

Away

2/12/2022

Miami

L 76-72

Home

2/15/2022

Duke

L 76-74

Away

2/19/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-74

Home

2/23/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/26/2022

Louisville

-

Home

3/2/2022

NC State

-

Home

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

North Carolina

L 79-77

Home

2/10/2022

Duke

L 82-64

Home

2/12/2022

Notre Dame

L 76-61

Home

2/15/2022

Florida State

L 81-80

Away

2/19/2022

Louisville

L 70-61

Away

2/23/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/26/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wake Forest at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17723231
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17230629
MLS

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) gets a hand on the ball dribbled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy