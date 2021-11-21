Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (4-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Clemson

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -2.5 133 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Clemson

Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 77.3 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allowed.

The Tigers put up an average of 64.9 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers allowed.

Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

The Tigers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Derek Culver posted a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game last year. He also posted 14.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Taz Sherman posted 13.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest last year.

Sean McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. posted 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Clemson Players to Watch