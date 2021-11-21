Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (4-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
West Virginia
-2.5
133 points
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Clemson
- Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 77.3 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allowed.
- The Tigers put up an average of 64.9 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers allowed.
- Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- The Tigers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Derek Culver posted a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game last year. He also posted 14.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
- Taz Sherman posted 13.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest last year.
- Sean McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. posted 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.2), and averages 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Nick Honor is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 12 points and 1.4 rebounds, making 57.5% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- David Collins is averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Tigers receive 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Hunter Tyson.
- Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.
