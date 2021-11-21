Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (4-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Clemson

    West Virginia vs Clemson Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    West Virginia

    -2.5

    133 points

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Clemson

    • Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 77.3 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allowed.
    • The Tigers put up an average of 64.9 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers allowed.
    • Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Tigers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Derek Culver posted a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game last year. He also posted 14.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
    • Taz Sherman posted 13.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Sean McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. posted 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.2), and averages 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • Nick Honor is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 12 points and 1.4 rebounds, making 57.5% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
    • David Collins is averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.
    • The Tigers receive 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Hunter Tyson.
    • Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_12318705
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: United States at Canada

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164992
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Chiefs

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167611
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Seahawks

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (15) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) celebrates his sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Packers15 11
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy