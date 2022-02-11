How to Watch Cavaliers at Pacers

Caris LeVert and the Cavaliers will travel to Indiana to take on the new-look Pacers on Friday night.

There will be plenty of good NBA matchups to watch on Friday night. The league just went through a wild trade deadline, and two teams that made sizable moves will face off against each other. Caris LeVert, who was traded to the Cavaliers from the Pacers, will travel back to Indiana to take on his former team.

How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

For the Cavaliers, this season has been a major success and they are looking like a contender in the East. Cleveland holds a 34–21 record coming into tonight's game and the addition of LeVert gives them even more talent and firepower. Last time out, the Cavs ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 105–92.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis to the Kings for a package centered around talented young point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana's last game ended in a rough 133–112 loss against the Hawks that dropped them to 19–37 on the season.

While the Cavaliers should win this game, the Pacers won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away victorious.

