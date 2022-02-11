How to Watch Cavaliers at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Caris LeVert and the Cavaliers will travel to Indiana to take on the new-look Pacers on Friday night.

There will be plenty of good NBA matchups to watch on Friday night. The league just went through a wild trade deadline, and two teams that made sizable moves will face off against each other. Caris LeVert, who was traded to the Cavaliers from the Pacers, will travel back to Indiana to take on his former team.

How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Cavaliers, this season has been a major success and they are looking like a contender in the East. Cleveland holds a 34–21 record coming into tonight's game and the addition of LeVert gives them even more talent and firepower. Last time out, the Cavs ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 105–92.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis to the Kings for a package centered around talented young point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana's last game ended in a rough 133–112 loss against the Hawks that dropped them to 19–37 on the season.

While the Cavaliers should win this game, the Pacers won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away victorious.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1007377049h
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

6 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

21 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín

21 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

21 minutes ago
nc state wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in College Wrestling

21 minutes ago
Isabelle Harrison Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Harrison vs Team Brown

21 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Thunder at 76ers

21 minutes ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Wright State at Milwaukee in Men's College Basketball

21 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) grabs a rebound in between Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) and guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cavaliers at Pacers

21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy