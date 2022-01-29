Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland State at Wright State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cleveland State visits Wright State in a Horizon League men's basketball contest.

Cleveland State (13-4) looks to keep its strong conference season rolling on Friday as it heads to Dayton to face Wright State (11-9).

The Raiders are 6-1 at home this season and sport an 8-3 conference record, though the team did lost to Northern Kentucky in its more recent game, falling 73-63.

Tanner Holden led the team in scoring in the loss, putting up 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting with nine rebounds and three assists. Grant Basile added 11 boards and scored nine points.

Friday's game begins a four-game home stand for the Raiders.B

But getting past the Vikings will be tough.

Cleveland State is 9-1 in conference play, with the lone loss coming against Oakland. The team is coming off of a 75-68 win over Robert Morris in its most recent game, with two Vikings scoring 20-plus points. D'Moi Hodge put up 22 on 6-for-10 shooting with four rebounds and two steals, while Torrey Patton added 21 on 6-for-10 shooting with five boards, five assists and three steals.

Wright State has won 11 of the last 15 meetings with Cleveland State.

