How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Cleveland State Vikings (20-9, 15-6 Horizon) face off against the No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (19-13, 15-7 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, tipping off at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Key Stats for Cleveland State vs. Wright State
- The 75.9 points per game the Vikings score are just 4.7 more points than the Raiders give up (71.2).
- The Raiders score 6.0 more points per game (75.4) than the Vikings allow (69.4).
- The Vikings make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Raiders are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.0% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Vikings this season is D'Moi Hodge, who averages 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
- Deante Johnson is Cleveland State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Torrey Patton is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.
- Hodge makes more threes per game than any other member of the Vikings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Cleveland State steals leader is Hodge, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden scores 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raiders.
- Wright State's leader in rebounds is Grant Basile with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Calvin with 3.2 per game.
- Calvin averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raiders.
- Wright State's leader in steals is Calvin (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Basile (1.5 per game).
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Milwaukee
W 78-61
Away
2/20/2022
Green Bay
W 79-67
Away
2/24/2022
Detroit Mercy
L 74-67
Away
2/26/2022
Oakland
L 65-57
Away
3/3/2022
Robert Morris
W 83-67
Home
3/7/2022
Wright State
-
Home
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Oakland
W 78-74
Away
2/20/2022
Detroit Mercy
L 80-75
Away
2/24/2022
Youngstown State
W 84-71
Home
2/26/2022
Robert Morris
W 71-61
Home
3/3/2022
Oakland
W 75-63
Home
3/7/2022
Cleveland State
-
Away
