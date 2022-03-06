Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard D'Moi Hodge (55) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Cleveland State Vikings (20-9, 15-6 Horizon) face off against the No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (19-13, 15-7 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, tipping off at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Key Stats for Cleveland State vs. Wright State

The 75.9 points per game the Vikings score are just 4.7 more points than the Raiders give up (71.2).

The Raiders score 6.0 more points per game (75.4) than the Vikings allow (69.4).

The Vikings make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Raiders are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.0% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Vikings this season is D'Moi Hodge, who averages 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Deante Johnson is Cleveland State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Torrey Patton is its best passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each contest.

Hodge makes more threes per game than any other member of the Vikings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Cleveland State steals leader is Hodge, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden scores 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raiders.

Wright State's leader in rebounds is Grant Basile with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Calvin with 3.2 per game.

Calvin averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raiders.

Wright State's leader in steals is Calvin (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Basile (1.5 per game).

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Milwaukee W 78-61 Away 2/20/2022 Green Bay W 79-67 Away 2/24/2022 Detroit Mercy L 74-67 Away 2/26/2022 Oakland L 65-57 Away 3/3/2022 Robert Morris W 83-67 Home 3/7/2022 Wright State - Home

Wright State Schedule