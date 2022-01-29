How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State University Nutter Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wright State -2 148 points

Key Stats for Wright State vs. Cleveland State

The Raiders average 75.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.

The Vikings average just 0.8 more points per game (74.6) than the Raiders give up (73.8).

This season, the Raiders have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.

The Vikings have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

Wright State Players to Watch

Grant Basile posts a team-best 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 17.5 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Tim Finke is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Trey Calvin is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Keaton Norris puts up 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Cleveland State Players to Watch