Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wright State vs Cleveland State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wright State

-2

148 points

Key Stats for Wright State vs. Cleveland State

  • The Raiders average 75.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.
  • The Vikings average just 0.8 more points per game (74.6) than the Raiders give up (73.8).
  • This season, the Raiders have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Vikings have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Grant Basile posts a team-best 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 17.5 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.
  • Tim Finke is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Trey Calvin is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Keaton Norris puts up 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Torrey Patton tops the Vikings in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (4.1), and produces 13.2 points. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • D'Moi Hodge is the Vikings' top scorer (15.6 points per game), and he produces 1.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Deante Johnson is averaging 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 62.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Tre Gomillion gives the Vikings 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Broc Finstuen gives the Vikings 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Cleveland State at Wright State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

2 minutes ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

2 minutes ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

2 minutes ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

7 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy