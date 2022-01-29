How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wright State
-2
148 points
Key Stats for Wright State vs. Cleveland State
- The Raiders average 75.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.
- The Vikings average just 0.8 more points per game (74.6) than the Raiders give up (73.8).
- This season, the Raiders have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.
- The Vikings have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Grant Basile posts a team-best 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 17.5 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.
- Tim Finke is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Trey Calvin is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Keaton Norris puts up 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Torrey Patton tops the Vikings in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (4.1), and produces 13.2 points. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- D'Moi Hodge is the Vikings' top scorer (15.6 points per game), and he produces 1.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Deante Johnson is averaging 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 62.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Tre Gomillion gives the Vikings 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Broc Finstuen gives the Vikings 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
28
2022
Cleveland State at Wright State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)