Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (18-13) face the Cleveland State Vikings (20-10) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cleveland State
- The 73.9 points per game the Musketeers put up are just 4.0 more points than the Vikings give up (69.9).
- The Vikings score an average of 75.6 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.2 the Musketeers allow.
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Vikings allow to opponents.
- The Vikings are shooting 47.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge is tops on the Musketeers with 13.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 0.9 assists.
- Colby Jones posts a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 11.1 points and 3.0 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field.
- Paul Scruggs paces the Musketeers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 12.0 points.
- Zach Freemantle is posting 10.0 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Nate Johnson is putting up 10.3 points, 1.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- D'Moi Hodge is putting up team highs in points (15.4 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is delivering 3.0 rebounds, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Torrey Patton is averaging a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He's also delivering 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, hitting 45.7% of his shots from the floor.
- The Vikings get 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Tre Gomillion.
- Deante Johnson tops the Vikings in rebounding (6.8 per game), and puts up 7.4 points and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Broc Finstuen gives the Vikings 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
