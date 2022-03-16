Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament

The Xavier Musketeers (18-13) face the Cleveland State Vikings (20-10) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Cleveland State

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cleveland State

  • The 73.9 points per game the Musketeers put up are just 4.0 more points than the Vikings give up (69.9).
  • The Vikings score an average of 75.6 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.2 the Musketeers allow.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • The Vikings are shooting 47.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge is tops on the Musketeers with 13.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 0.9 assists.
  • Colby Jones posts a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 11.1 points and 3.0 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field.
  • Paul Scruggs paces the Musketeers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 12.0 points.
  • Zach Freemantle is posting 10.0 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Nate Johnson is putting up 10.3 points, 1.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • D'Moi Hodge is putting up team highs in points (15.4 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is delivering 3.0 rebounds, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
  • Torrey Patton is averaging a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He's also delivering 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, hitting 45.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Vikings get 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Tre Gomillion.
  • Deante Johnson tops the Vikings in rebounding (6.8 per game), and puts up 7.4 points and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Broc Finstuen gives the Vikings 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Cleveland State at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
