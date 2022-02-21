Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (17-11, 13-2 Patriot) will host the American Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.
How to Watch Colgate vs. American
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colgate vs. American
- The Raiders record only 3.8 more points per game (75.7) than the Eagles allow (71.9).
- The Eagles put up an average of 63.8 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Raiders give up to opponents.
- This season, the Raiders have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
Colgate Players to Watch
- The Raiders scoring leader is Nelly Cummings, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Colgate's leading rebounder is Keegan Records averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tucker Richardson and his 3.6 assists per game.
- The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- The Colgate steals leader is Cummings, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Records, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
American Players to Watch
- Stacy Beckton Jr. sits at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.8 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
- Johnny O'Neil has a stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.6 assists per game for American to take the top rebound spot on the team. Elijah Stephens has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per outing.
- O'Neil makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- American's leader in steals is Beckton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is O'Neil with 1.0 per game.
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Lehigh
W 78-62
Home
2/12/2022
Loyola (MD)
W 64-56
Away
2/14/2022
Lafayette
W 69-61
Home
2/16/2022
Army
W 100-90
Away
2/19/2022
Boston University
W 72-53
Home
2/21/2022
American
-
Home
2/23/2022
Holy Cross
-
Away
2/26/2022
Navy
-
Home
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Bucknell
L 68-66
Away
2/12/2022
Boston University
L 85-67
Away
2/14/2022
Holy Cross
W 60-54
Away
2/16/2022
Navy
L 55-46
Home
2/19/2022
Army
W 83-67
Home
2/21/2022
Colgate
-
Away
2/23/2022
Lehigh
-
Away
2/26/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
How To Watch
February
21
2022
American at Colgate
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)