Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colgate Raiders (17-11, 13-2 Patriot) will host the American Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cotterell Court

Cotterell Court Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colgate vs. American

The Raiders record only 3.8 more points per game (75.7) than the Eagles allow (71.9).

The Eagles put up an average of 63.8 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Raiders give up to opponents.

This season, the Raiders have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Colgate Players to Watch

The Raiders scoring leader is Nelly Cummings, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Colgate's leading rebounder is Keegan Records averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tucker Richardson and his 3.6 assists per game.

The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Colgate steals leader is Cummings, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Records, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

American Players to Watch

Stacy Beckton Jr. sits at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.8 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.

Johnny O'Neil has a stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.6 assists per game for American to take the top rebound spot on the team. Elijah Stephens has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per outing.

O'Neil makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.

American's leader in steals is Beckton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is O'Neil with 1.0 per game.

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Lehigh W 78-62 Home 2/12/2022 Loyola (MD) W 64-56 Away 2/14/2022 Lafayette W 69-61 Home 2/16/2022 Army W 100-90 Away 2/19/2022 Boston University W 72-53 Home 2/21/2022 American - Home 2/23/2022 Holy Cross - Away 2/26/2022 Navy - Home

American Schedule