Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Colgate vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (17-11, 13-2 Patriot) will host the American Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.

How to Watch Colgate vs. American

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cotterell Court
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colgate vs. American

  • The Raiders record only 3.8 more points per game (75.7) than the Eagles allow (71.9).
  • The Eagles put up an average of 63.8 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 68.1 the Raiders give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Raiders have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • The Raiders scoring leader is Nelly Cummings, who averages 15.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • Colgate's leading rebounder is Keegan Records averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tucker Richardson and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Colgate steals leader is Cummings, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Records, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

American Players to Watch

  • Stacy Beckton Jr. sits at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.8 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
  • Johnny O'Neil has a stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.6 assists per game for American to take the top rebound spot on the team. Elijah Stephens has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per outing.
  • O'Neil makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
  • American's leader in steals is Beckton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is O'Neil with 1.0 per game.

Colgate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Lehigh

W 78-62

Home

2/12/2022

Loyola (MD)

W 64-56

Away

2/14/2022

Lafayette

W 69-61

Home

2/16/2022

Army

W 100-90

Away

2/19/2022

Boston University

W 72-53

Home

2/21/2022

American

-

Home

2/23/2022

Holy Cross

-

Away

2/26/2022

Navy

-

Home

American Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Bucknell

L 68-66

Away

2/12/2022

Boston University

L 85-67

Away

2/14/2022

Holy Cross

W 60-54

Away

2/16/2022

Navy

L 55-46

Home

2/19/2022

Army

W 83-67

Home

2/21/2022

Colgate

-

Away

2/23/2022

Lehigh

-

Away

2/26/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Home

How To Watch

February
21
2022

American at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

