The Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Terriers have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Boston University

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Cotterell Court

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Boston University

The 75.9 points per game the Raiders record are 9.6 more points than the Terriers give up (66.3).

The Terriers average only 2.5 more points per game (71.1) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (68.6).

The Raiders make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

The Terriers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.0% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Colgate Players to Watch

Nelly Cummings leads the Raiders in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Colgate's leading rebounder is Keegan Records averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tucker Richardson and his 3.7 assists per game.

The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Ryan Moffatt and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Moffatt leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Boston University Players to Watch

The Terriers' Javante McCoy racks up enough points (16.6 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Sukhmail Mathon is at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.3 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.

McCoy makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terriers.

Boston University's leader in steals is McCoy (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mathon (0.7 per game).

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Holy Cross W 87-60 Home 2/9/2022 Lehigh W 78-62 Home 2/12/2022 Loyola (MD) W 64-56 Away 2/14/2022 Lafayette W 69-61 Home 2/16/2022 Army W 100-90 Away 2/19/2022 Boston University - Home 2/21/2022 American - Home 2/23/2022 Holy Cross - Away 2/26/2022 Navy - Home

Boston University Schedule