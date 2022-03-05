Skip to main content

How to Watch Colgate vs. Lehigh: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (21-11, 16-2 Patriot) and the No. 4 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-18, 10-8 Patriot) meet in the Patriot Tournament semifinal Sunday at . Watch at 2:00 PM.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Lehigh

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Lehigh

  • The Raiders score just 4.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Mountain Hawks allow (71.1).
  • The Mountain Hawks score only 1.1 more points per game (68.7) than the Raiders give up (67.6).
  • The Raiders make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
  • Jack Ferguson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Richardson is Colgate's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Records leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Evan Taylor sits on top of the Mountain Hawks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
  • Lehigh's assist leader is Jeameril Wilson with 2.1 per game. He also averages 11.3 points per game and tacks on 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Taylor is reliable from deep and leads the Mountain Hawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Taylor's steals (0.9 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) pace Lehigh defensively.

Colgate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Boston University

W 72-53

Home

2/21/2022

American

W 63-49

Home

2/23/2022

Holy Cross

W 78-71

Away

2/26/2022

Navy

W 74-69

Home

3/3/2022

Bucknell

W 96-68

Home

3/6/2022

Lehigh

-

Home

Lehigh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Bucknell

W 86-77

Home

2/20/2022

Loyola (MD)

L 69-42

Away

2/23/2022

American

W 78-61

Home

2/26/2022

Lafayette

W 78-58

Away

3/3/2022

Army

W 91-77

Home

3/6/2022

Colgate

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
