How to Watch Colgate vs. Lehigh: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (21-11, 16-2 Patriot) and the No. 4 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-18, 10-8 Patriot) meet in the Patriot Tournament semifinal Sunday at . Watch at 2:00 PM.
How to Watch Colgate vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Lehigh
- The Raiders score just 4.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Mountain Hawks allow (71.1).
- The Mountain Hawks score only 1.1 more points per game (68.7) than the Raiders give up (67.6).
- The Raiders make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.
Colgate Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- Jack Ferguson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Richardson is Colgate's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Records leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor sits on top of the Mountain Hawks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
- Lehigh's assist leader is Jeameril Wilson with 2.1 per game. He also averages 11.3 points per game and tacks on 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Taylor is reliable from deep and leads the Mountain Hawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Taylor's steals (0.9 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) pace Lehigh defensively.
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Boston University
W 72-53
Home
2/21/2022
American
W 63-49
Home
2/23/2022
Holy Cross
W 78-71
Away
2/26/2022
Navy
W 74-69
Home
3/3/2022
Bucknell
W 96-68
Home
3/6/2022
Lehigh
-
Home
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Bucknell
W 86-77
Home
2/20/2022
Loyola (MD)
L 69-42
Away
2/23/2022
American
W 78-61
Home
2/26/2022
Lafayette
W 78-58
Away
3/3/2022
Army
W 91-77
Home
3/6/2022
Colgate
-
Away
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)