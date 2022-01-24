How to Watch Colgate vs. Loyola (MD): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-7, 6-2 Patriot) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)
- The Raiders put up 8.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Greyhounds give up (66.6).
- The Greyhounds put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 70.5 the Raiders allow.
- This season, the Raiders have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have knocked down.
- The Greyhounds have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Nelly Cummings leads the Raiders in scoring, tallying 16.7 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
- Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging six per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Cummings and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Cummings leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Cam Spencer is at the top of the Greyhounds scoring leaderboard with 19.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.5 rebounds and racks up 3.7 assists per game.
- The Loyola (MD) leaders in rebounding and assists are Golden Dike with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 4.7 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Kenny Jones with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Spencer is consistent from distance and leads the Greyhounds with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Loyola (MD)'s leader in steals is Spencer (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonso Faure (0.8 per game).
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Vermont
L 78-68
Away
1/4/2022
Lehigh
L 85-81
Away
1/10/2022
Army
W 76-57
Home
1/13/2022
Navy
W 69-50
Away
1/19/2022
Bucknell
W 75-56
Away
1/24/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
1/29/2022
Boston University
-
Away
1/31/2022
Lafayette
-
Away
2/2/2022
Bucknell
-
Home
2/6/2022
American
-
Away
2/9/2022
Lehigh
-
Home
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Bucknell
W 71-67
Home
1/13/2022
Lafayette
W 74-60
Home
1/16/2022
Lehigh
W 69-57
Away
1/19/2022
Boston University
L 67-50
Home
1/22/2022
American
W 78-73
Home
1/24/2022
Colgate
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bucknell
-
Away
2/2/2022
Army
-
Home
2/5/2022
Navy
-
Home
2/9/2022
Holy Cross
-
Away
2/12/2022
Colgate
-
Home