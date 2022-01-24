Skip to main content

How to Watch Colgate vs. Loyola (MD): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-7, 6-2 Patriot) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cotterell Court
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

  • The Raiders put up 8.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Greyhounds give up (66.6).
  • The Greyhounds put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 70.5 the Raiders allow.
  • This season, the Raiders have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Greyhounds have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Nelly Cummings leads the Raiders in scoring, tallying 16.7 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
  • Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging six per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Jack Ferguson, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Cummings and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Cummings leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Cam Spencer is at the top of the Greyhounds scoring leaderboard with 19.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.5 rebounds and racks up 3.7 assists per game.
  • The Loyola (MD) leaders in rebounding and assists are Golden Dike with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 4.7 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Kenny Jones with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
  • Spencer is consistent from distance and leads the Greyhounds with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Loyola (MD)'s leader in steals is Spencer (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonso Faure (0.8 per game).

Colgate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Vermont

L 78-68

Away

1/4/2022

Lehigh

L 85-81

Away

1/10/2022

Army

W 76-57

Home

1/13/2022

Navy

W 69-50

Away

1/19/2022

Bucknell

W 75-56

Away

1/24/2022

Loyola (MD)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Boston University

-

Away

1/31/2022

Lafayette

-

Away

2/2/2022

Bucknell

-

Home

2/6/2022

American

-

Away

2/9/2022

Lehigh

-

Home

Loyola (MD) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Bucknell

W 71-67

Home

1/13/2022

Lafayette

W 74-60

Home

1/16/2022

Lehigh

W 69-57

Away

1/19/2022

Boston University

L 67-50

Home

1/22/2022

American

W 78-73

Home

1/24/2022

Colgate

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bucknell

-

Away

2/2/2022

Army

-

Home

2/5/2022

Navy

-

Home

2/9/2022

Holy Cross

-

Away

2/12/2022

Colgate

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

14 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

14 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy