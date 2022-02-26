How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot) will attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy
- The 75.4 points per game the Raiders average are 17.1 more points than the Midshipmen allow (58.3).
- The Midshipmen put up an average of 64.1 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 67.5 the Raiders allow.
- The Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Midshipmen allow to opponents.
Colgate Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- Jack Ferguson leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Richardson is Colgate's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Records leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Navy Players to Watch
- Greg Summers racks up 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Midshipmen's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Navy's John Carter Jr. scores 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Carter is the most prolific from distance for the Midshipmen, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Summers (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Navy while Tyler Nelson (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Lafayette
W 69-61
Home
2/16/2022
Army
W 100-90
Away
2/19/2022
Boston University
W 72-53
Home
2/21/2022
American
W 63-49
Home
2/23/2022
Holy Cross
W 78-71
Away
2/26/2022
Navy
-
Home
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Lafayette
W 68-44
Home
2/12/2022
Army
W 52-49
Away
2/16/2022
American
W 55-46
Away
2/19/2022
Holy Cross
L 55-50
Home
2/23/2022
Loyola (MD)
W 52-50
Home
2/26/2022
Colgate
-
Away
