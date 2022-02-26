Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot) will attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cotterell Court

Cotterell Court Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy

The 75.4 points per game the Raiders average are 17.1 more points than the Midshipmen allow (58.3).

The Midshipmen put up an average of 64.1 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 67.5 the Raiders allow.

The Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Midshipmen allow to opponents.

Colgate Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Jack Ferguson leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Richardson is Colgate's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Records leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Navy Players to Watch

Greg Summers racks up 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Midshipmen's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Navy's John Carter Jr. scores 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Carter is the most prolific from distance for the Midshipmen, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Summers (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Navy while Tyler Nelson (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Lafayette W 69-61 Home 2/16/2022 Army W 100-90 Away 2/19/2022 Boston University W 72-53 Home 2/21/2022 American W 63-49 Home 2/23/2022 Holy Cross W 78-71 Away 2/26/2022 Navy - Home

Navy Schedule