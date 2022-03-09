Colgate vs. Navy: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) and guard Mason Faulkner (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the Patriot conference champion be decided on Wednesday when the No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot) and the No. 2 Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) face off at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena:

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy

The 76.1 points per game the Raiders average are 16.4 more points than the Midshipmen give up (59.7).

The Midshipmen score an average of 65.2 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.4 the Raiders allow to opponents.

This season, the Raiders have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have made.

Colgate Players to Watch

Nelly Cummings leads the Raiders in scoring, tallying 14.5 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

Jack Ferguson leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Richardson and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Richardson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Navy Players to Watch

Greg Summers has averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Midshipmen leaderboards in those stat categories.

John Carter Jr. counts for 13.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Navy's team.

Carter is the top shooter from deep for the Midshipmen, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Navy's leader in steals is Summers (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Nelson (0.8 per game).

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/21/2022 American W 63-49 Home 2/23/2022 Holy Cross W 78-71 Away 2/26/2022 Navy W 74-69 Home 3/3/2022 Bucknell W 96-68 Home 3/6/2022 Lehigh W 81-61 Home 3/9/2022 Navy - Home

