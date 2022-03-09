Colgate vs. Navy: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) and guard Mason Faulkner (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the Patriot conference champion be decided on Wednesday when the No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot) and the No. 2 Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) face off at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Navy

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Navy

  • The 76.1 points per game the Raiders average are 16.4 more points than the Midshipmen give up (59.7).
  • The Midshipmen score an average of 65.2 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.4 the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Raiders have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have made.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Nelly Cummings leads the Raiders in scoring, tallying 14.5 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
  • Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
  • Jack Ferguson leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Richardson and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Richardson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
  • Greg Summers has averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Midshipmen leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • John Carter Jr. counts for 13.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Navy's team.
  • Carter is the top shooter from deep for the Midshipmen, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Navy's leader in steals is Summers (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tyler Nelson (0.8 per game).

Colgate Schedule

2/21/2022

American

W 63-49

Home

2/23/2022

Holy Cross

W 78-71

Away

2/26/2022

Navy

W 74-69

Home

3/3/2022

Bucknell

W 96-68

Home

3/6/2022

Lehigh

W 81-61

Home

3/9/2022

Navy

-

Home

2/19/2022

Holy Cross

L 55-50

Home

2/23/2022

Loyola (MD)

W 52-50

Home

2/26/2022

Colgate

L 74-69

Away

3/3/2022

American

W 71-64

Home

3/6/2022

Boston University

W 85-80

Home

3/9/2022

Colgate

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
