Pitt looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Thursday night when it hosts Colgate.

Pitt has had a rough time to start the year, but is coming off back-to-back one-point losses to Minnesota and Virginia. The Panthers have lost four straight, but have shown signs of life in their last two games.

How to Watch Colgate at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Colgate at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a much better effort for Pitt after it lost by 16 to Vanderbilt and 10 to UMBC in its previous two games.

Thursday the Panthers will look to finally snap its losing streak when they take on a Colgate team that is coming off a win against Columbia.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Raiders and improved their record to 4-5 on the year.

Colgate's three-game losing streak happened after they dropped 100 points on Syracuse in its upset win over the Orange. The team played great against Syracuse in getting the win, but couldn't keep the momentum.

Colgate will look to build off its win against Columbia and continue Pitt's struggles.

Regional restrictions may apply.