Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-5) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colgate -3.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

The 78.3 points per game the Raiders average are 12.3 more points than the Panthers give up (66.0).

The Panthers' 60.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.

The Raiders make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Colgate Players to Watch

Nelly Cummings puts up 17.7 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field and 55.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Tucker Richardson leads the Raiders at 4.1 assists per game, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 9.0 points.

Ryan Moffatt posts 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 62.0% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Records is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 8.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Jack Ferguson is putting up 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch