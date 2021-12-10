Publish date:
How to Watch Colgate vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-5) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colgate
-3.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Colgate
- The 78.3 points per game the Raiders average are 12.3 more points than the Panthers give up (66.0).
- The Panthers' 60.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Raiders make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
Colgate Players to Watch
- Nelly Cummings puts up 17.7 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field and 55.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tucker Richardson leads the Raiders at 4.1 assists per game, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 9.0 points.
- Ryan Moffatt posts 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 62.0% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Records is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 8.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Jack Ferguson is putting up 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley tops the Panthers in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), and posts 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Femi Odukale paces the Panthers in assists (3.7 per game), and produces 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Panthers get 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
- Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers receive 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nate Santos.
