Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colgate vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-5) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

    Colgate vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colgate

    -3.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

    • The 78.3 points per game the Raiders average are 12.3 more points than the Panthers give up (66.0).
    • The Panthers' 60.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.
    • The Raiders make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

    Colgate Players to Watch

    • Nelly Cummings puts up 17.7 points and 3.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field and 55.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Tucker Richardson leads the Raiders at 4.1 assists per game, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 9.0 points.
    • Ryan Moffatt posts 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 62.0% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keegan Records is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 8.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • Jack Ferguson is putting up 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley tops the Panthers in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), and posts 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Femi Odukale paces the Panthers in assists (3.7 per game), and produces 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • The Panthers get 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
    • Mouhamadou Gueye is putting up 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Panthers receive 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nate Santos.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Colgate at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17309507
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Kraken

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    32 minutes ago
    arizona state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Arizona State

    32 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy