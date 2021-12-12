Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Colgate vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colgate Raiders (4-6) will visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (7-2) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    Saint John's (NY) vs Colgate Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saint John's (NY)

    -7

    158.5 points

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate

    • The Red Storm average 14.3 more points per game (85.6) than the Raiders give up (71.3).
    • The Raiders' 77.3 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 74.0 the Red Storm allow.
    • This season, the Red Storm have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Raiders have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie averages 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm at 4.7 assists per contest, while also posting 3.3 rebounds and 14.8 points.
    • Montez Mathis is posting 11.4 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
    • Dylan Addae-Wusu puts up 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Joel Soriano is putting up 7.0 points, 0.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

    Colgate Players to Watch

    • Nelly Cummings tops the Raiders in scoring (17.6 points per game), and posts 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Tucker Richardson is the Raiders' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.
    • Ryan Moffatt gives the Raiders 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jack Ferguson is posting 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
    • Keegan Records is the Raiders' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he produces 8.0 points and 1.1 assists.

    December
    12
    2021

    Colgate at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

