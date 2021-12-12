Publish date:
How to Watch Colgate vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (4-6) will visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (7-2) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint John's (NY)
-7
158.5 points
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Colgate
- The Red Storm average 14.3 more points per game (85.6) than the Raiders give up (71.3).
- The Raiders' 77.3 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 74.0 the Red Storm allow.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- The Raiders have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm at 4.7 assists per contest, while also posting 3.3 rebounds and 14.8 points.
- Montez Mathis is posting 11.4 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu puts up 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joel Soriano is putting up 7.0 points, 0.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Nelly Cummings tops the Raiders in scoring (17.6 points per game), and posts 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Tucker Richardson is the Raiders' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.
- Ryan Moffatt gives the Raiders 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jack Ferguson is posting 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Keegan Records is the Raiders' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he produces 8.0 points and 1.1 assists.
