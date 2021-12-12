On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Colgate will hit the road to take on St. John's.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward with quite a few good games to watch on Sunday. While there are some big games nationally talked about, there are also some under-the-radar games that should provide good entertainment. One of those matchups will feature Colgate taking on St. John's on the road.

How to Watch Colgate at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Ahead of today's matchup, the Raiders have started the season with a 4-6 record. They have not got off to the start they want and need to pick up a few wins to get back on track. Last time out, Colgate ended up losing to Pittsburgh by a final score of 71-68.

On the other side, the Red Storm have gone 7-2 to open the year. St. John's looks like a team that could be a sleeper contender. In its last matchup, St. John's pulled off a close 88-83 victory over Monmouth.

This isn't a game that will catch the national media attention. However, it could be a good game worth watching for true basketball fans.

