    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Colgate at St. John's in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Colgate will hit the road to take on St. John's.
    The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward with quite a few good games to watch on Sunday. While there are some big games nationally talked about, there are also some under-the-radar games that should provide good entertainment. One of those matchups will feature Colgate taking on St. John's on the road.

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Colgate at St. John's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's matchup, the Raiders have started the season with a 4-6 record. They have not got off to the start they want and need to pick up a few wins to get back on track. Last time out, Colgate ended up losing to Pittsburgh by a final score of 71-68.

    On the other side, the Red Storm have gone 7-2 to open the year. St. John's looks like a team that could be a sleeper contender. In its last matchup, St. John's pulled off a close 88-83 victory over Monmouth.

    This isn't a game that will catch the national media attention. However, it could be a good game worth watching for true basketball fans.

