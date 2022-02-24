Colonial Athletic foes face off on the basketball court as College of Charleston takes on Delaware on Thursday.

An interesting matchup in the Colonial Athletic takes place on Thursday night when College of Charleston takes on Delaware, with the latter program needing a win more urgently as it sits just two games back of first place in the conference.

How to Watch College of Charleston at Delaware Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus



Live Stream: You can stream College of Charleston at Delaware on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware enters the matchup with a 10-5 record in conference play and a 19-9 record overall, sitting in fourth in the conference but within striking distance of first-place UNC Wilmington and its 13-3 conference record.

The Blue Hens are currently in the midst of a three-game win streak, having most recently defeated William & Mary 73-69 behind 16 points, five rebounds and four assists from Kevin Anderson and 14 points and 11 rebounds by Jameer Nelson Jr.

Things haven't gone as smoothly for College of Charleston, who enter tonight's game sitting sixth in the conference with a 7-8 record against Colonial Athletic competition and a 15-12 record overall.

The Cogars' most recent result was an 83-72 record victory over Northeastern that was powered by 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from Dimitrius Underwood and 18 points and three rebounds from Reyne Smith.

To catch the action out of the Colonial Athletic, tune to NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.