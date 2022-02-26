Skip to main content

How to Watch College of Charleston vs Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Drexel is looking to finish its season on a high note as the Dragons take on College of Charleston today.

Both Charleston and Drexel have been very up-and-down this season. Though both teams are guaranteed to finish the season with at least a winning percentage over .500, there hasn't been much to celebrate.

How to Watch Charleston vs Drexel Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Charleston vs Drexel game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CAA has been dominated by UNCW this year and it will seemingly win the conference. Charleston has been better than Drexel, though the Dragons do have one more conference win coming into today's game.

Neither of these teams will be fighting for a berth in the NCAA Tournament, though it still should be competitive end-of-the-season basketball. 

Charleston has been led by senior guard Dimitrius Underwood, who has averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on the year and the Cougars will rely heavily on him today.

The Cougars are coming off a high-scoring 99-96 win over Delaware and are hoping to keep that momentum going as they take on Drexel today. The Dragons are coming off a six-point loss to conference-leading UNCW. 

Tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia today at 4 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

 Regional restrictions may apply.

