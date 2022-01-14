How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

This season, the Pac-12 has been one of the best conferences in college basketball, with three teams in the top six. That includes No. 6 Arizona (12-1), which takes on a strong Colorado (11-3) squad today. This season, the Wildcats are off to a terrific start and look like a team that could easily snag another conference title in their first season without head coach Sean Miller in over a decade.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

This season, the Wildcats are the best offensive team in the country, leading the NCAA in points per game at 89.9.

That is largely due to the balance on offense and the way the Wildcats share the ball. This season, they are also leading the NCAA with 21.8 assists per game. They also have four players averaging 12.5-plus points per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is leading the way with 18.9 points per game while also chipping in 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 50-38-79 splits.

Through 13 games, Mathurin has upped his game across the board with even better efficiency.

On the other side, the Buffaloes are the No. 2 scoring team in Pac-12 play with 75.5 points per game, up from 72.4 overall this season.

They get there mostly with balance and no player scoring more than 13.4 points per game.

Sophomore Jabari Walker is leading the way with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The best game of the season so far for Walker came against another top six-ranked conference foe. He recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds against UCLA. A repeat of that could give Colorado a season-defining win.

