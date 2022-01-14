Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Arizona welcomes in a quality opponent in conference play in Colorado.

This season, the Pac-12 has been one of the best conferences in college basketball, with three teams in the top six. That includes No. 6 Arizona (12-1), which takes on a strong Colorado (11-3) squad today. This season, the Wildcats are off to a terrific start and look like a team that could easily snag another conference title in their first season without head coach Sean Miller in over a decade.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Colorado at Arizona online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Wildcats are the best offensive team in the country, leading the NCAA in points per game at 89.9.

That is largely due to the balance on offense and the way the Wildcats share the ball. This season, they are also leading the NCAA with 21.8 assists per game. They also have four players averaging 12.5-plus points per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is leading the way with 18.9 points per game while also chipping in 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 50-38-79 splits.

Through 13 games, Mathurin has upped his game across the board with even better efficiency.

On the other side, the Buffaloes are the No. 2 scoring team in Pac-12 play with 75.5 points per game, up from 72.4 overall this season.

They get there mostly with balance and no player scoring more than 13.4 points per game.

Sophomore Jabari Walker is leading the way with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The best game of the season so far for Walker came against another top six-ranked conference foe. He recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds against UCLA. A repeat of that could give Colorado a season-defining win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Colorado at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy