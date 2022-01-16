How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

Colorado heads south to Arizona State to take on the Sun Devils in Pac-12 action Saturday night

Colorado plays its second straight game in Arizona on Saturday night when it takes on Arizona State. Thursday night the Buffaloes lost to Arizona 76-55.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss to the Wildcats snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped them to 3-2 in the Pac-12. Despite the loss the Buffaloes are 11-4 overall and still feel like they have a shot to compete with the best teams in the Pac-12.

Saturday they hope they can bounce back and get a big road win against an Arizona State team that has played just one game since December 19th.

The Sun Devils lost to Cal on January 2nd, but had three games before that postponed and had another three postponed after that game.

It has been an unexpected stretch for them and one they are hoping can get them back on track.

Before the long break the Sun Devils had won three of four and were playing better basketball.

Arizona State is now just 1-2 in the Pac-12 and Saturday night they will look to get back to .500 and get a big upset win over Colorado.

