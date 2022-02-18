Colorado travels to Cal on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game in men's basketball.

Colorado plays the second of three straight road games on Thursday night as it looks to extend its three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Colorado at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

The Buffaloes won the first road game on Tuesday when they beat Oregon State 90-64. It was the second time in three games that they took care of the Beavers and Colorado is now back over .500 in the Pac-12 at 8-7.

The Buffaloes are battling for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and Thursday's game at Cal is a must-win.

The Golden Bears will look to spoil that, though, as they go for their third straight win.

Cal is coming back home after winning two straight road games against Oregon State and Oregon.

The back-to-back wins have doubled its Pac-12 victories this year as the Golden Bears are now 4-11 in conference play.

They will be playing the first of three straight homes games on Thursday as they look to make a late-season run.

Both teams are playing well right now which should make for a great game on Thursday night.

