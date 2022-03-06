Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah will try to get back at Colorado at home tonight after a close matchup in their first game.

Colorado is coming off easily its biggest win of the season as it upset No. 2 Arizona. The Buffaloes were only down five points at half as they showed they could hang with the Wildcats but the second half was a whole different story. They absolutely dominated, outscoring Arizona by 21 for a huge statement win. It was a great way to send off the seniors on Senior Night as the crowd stormed the court as the buzzers went off. 

How to Watch Colorado at Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream Colorado at Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffs will go for their 20th win of the season and their second win of the season over Utah. In their first matchup back in the middle of February, it was a five-point win for the Buffs. Colorado needed a late rally, though, and 11 straight points from Jabari Walker late in the game to hold off Utah. Even though Colorado has a better record than Utah, expect another close game here tonight between these two mountain rivals. 

Utah will be trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses, with the most recent being a tough 63-61 loss to Arizona State. The Utes did show some resolve in that game though as the Sun Devils held a 14-point lead in the second half. Look for them to get revenge on Colorado tonight and hold their advantage tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Colorado at Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777372
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Utah

By Ben Macaluso49 seconds ago
USATSI_17478718
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
USATSI_17772248
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Marquette

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_17673983
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Lakers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_17813114
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17831366
College Basketball

How to Watch the OVC Championship Murray State vs. Morehead State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17806807
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates with fans after scoring his third goal of the game against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy