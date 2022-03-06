Utah will try to get back at Colorado at home tonight after a close matchup in their first game.

Colorado is coming off easily its biggest win of the season as it upset No. 2 Arizona. The Buffaloes were only down five points at half as they showed they could hang with the Wildcats but the second half was a whole different story. They absolutely dominated, outscoring Arizona by 21 for a huge statement win. It was a great way to send off the seniors on Senior Night as the crowd stormed the court as the buzzers went off.

How to Watch Colorado at Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream Colorado at Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffs will go for their 20th win of the season and their second win of the season over Utah. In their first matchup back in the middle of February, it was a five-point win for the Buffs. Colorado needed a late rally, though, and 11 straight points from Jabari Walker late in the game to hold off Utah. Even though Colorado has a better record than Utah, expect another close game here tonight between these two mountain rivals.

Utah will be trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses, with the most recent being a tough 63-61 loss to Arizona State. The Utes did show some resolve in that game though as the Sun Devils held a 14-point lead in the second half. Look for them to get revenge on Colorado tonight and hold their advantage tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.