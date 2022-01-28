Colorado heads to Washington on Thursday night looking to build off its win against Oregon on Tuesday in college basketball.

Colorado and Washington head into Thursday night's battle after games against Oregon. They both played the Ducks most recently but had vastly different results. The Huskies lost by 28 on Sunday while the Buffaloes won by four on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Colorado at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Colorado was able to snap a two-game losing streak when they slowed down the red-hot Ducks with a second-half comeback. The Buffaloes outscored Oregon by 10 points after halftime, which helped them come home with the upset win.

Thursday night, the Buffaloes will look to make it two in a row as they try and beat Washington for a second time this year.

The Huskies fell to Colorado 78-64 back on Jan. 9 but won three straight after that game. Oregon snapped that winning streak, but Washington has been playing much better.

The Huskies are now 4-3 in the Pac-12 and are looking to stay above .500 and avenge the earlier season loss to the Buffaloes and pick up a big home win.

