Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado heads to Washington on Thursday night looking to build off its win against Oregon on Tuesday in college basketball.

Colorado and Washington head into Thursday night's battle after games against Oregon. They both played the Ducks most recently but had vastly different results. The Huskies lost by 28 on Sunday while the Buffaloes won by four on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Colorado at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Colorado at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado was able to snap a two-game losing streak when they slowed down the red-hot Ducks with a second-half comeback. The Buffaloes outscored Oregon by 10 points after halftime, which helped them come home with the upset win.

Thursday night, the Buffaloes will look to make it two in a row as they try and beat Washington for a second time this year.

The Huskies fell to Colorado 78-64 back on Jan. 9 but won three straight after that game. Oregon snapped that winning streak, but Washington has been playing much better.

The Huskies are now 4-3 in the Pac-12 and are looking to stay above .500 and avenge the earlier season loss to the Buffaloes and pick up a big home win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Colorado at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

49 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington

49 seconds ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara

49 seconds ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at USC

49 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy