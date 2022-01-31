Washington State hosts Pac-12 rival Colorado on Sunday night looking to win its third straight game in college basketball.

Washington State showed no signs of rust from missing two games when the Cougars took care of Utah 71-54 on Wednesday. They had two straight games postponed against Oregon and Oregon State before the game with the Utes, but they got the win anyway.

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The win was the second straight for the Cougars and has them back over .500 at 4-3 in the Pac-12.

Sunday night, they will look to get their third straight win for the first time since winning five straight to begin the year.

Colorado will look to keep that from happening as the Buffaloes try and pick up their second win against the Cougars this year.

They beat Washington State 83-78 back on Jan. 6 but have gone just 3-4 since. One of those losses was an upset defeat at Washington on Thursday.

The loss came after Colorado had gotten a big win against Oregon on Tuesday. It continued an up and down Pac-12 season for the Buffaloes.

They will look to get back in the win column on Sunday and get the season sweep of Washington State.

