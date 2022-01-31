Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State hosts Pac-12 rival Colorado on Sunday night looking to win its third straight game in college basketball.

Washington State showed no signs of rust from missing two games when the Cougars took care of Utah 71-54 on Wednesday. They had two straight games postponed against Oregon and Oregon State before the game with the Utes, but they got the win anyway.

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State  in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Colorado at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the second straight for the Cougars and has them back over .500 at 4-3 in the Pac-12.

Sunday night, they will look to get their third straight win for the first time since winning five straight to begin the year.

Colorado will look to keep that from happening as the Buffaloes try and pick up their second win against the Cougars this year.

They beat Washington State 83-78 back on Jan. 6 but have gone just 3-4 since. One of those losses was an upset defeat at Washington on Thursday. 

The loss came after Colorado had gotten a big win against Oregon on Tuesday. It continued an up and down Pac-12 season for the Buffaloes.

They will look to get back in the win column on Sunday and get the season sweep of Washington State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Colorado at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts to a three point score in the second half against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State

just now
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Suns

2 hours ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Timberwolves

2 hours ago
Jan 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck against Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) and defenseman Anton Stralman (86) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Islanders

2 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Stars

3 hours ago
Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Magic

3 hours ago
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Bucks

3 hours ago
imago1009426161h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Honduras vs. El Salvador

3 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy