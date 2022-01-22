How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

Colorado State travels to Air Force on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fourth straight game

Colorado State continued to show why they are one of the best teams in the Mountain West when it beat New Mexico on Wednesday for their third straight win. The win got them to 4-1 in the conference and has them just a loss behind Boise State, Wyoming and San Diego State.

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Rams did lose to San Diego State on January 8th, but that is their only loss of the year as they are 14-1 overall and playing great basketball.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot as they look to take down an Air Force team that is coming off a big win against UNLV on Thursday.

The Falcons beat the Rebels 69-62 to snap a three-game losing streak and got them to 2-3 in the Mountain West.

It had been a tough stretch for the Falcons as they had lost six of seven before the win against UNLV, but they have had a bunch of close games and finally got over the hump against the Rebels.

Saturday they will look to continue that momentum and avenge an earlier season loss to the Rams and pull off the upset.

