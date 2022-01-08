How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

Colorado State and Boise State were scheduled to play Friday night before the game was postponed.

Note: Game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Colorado State pushed its record to a perfect 11–0 Tuesday night when it beat Air Force 67–59. It was a good win for the Rams as they hadn't played since Dec. 11 and were able to shake off the rust to beat the Falcons.

How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The win gave the Rams a victory in their first Mountain West game of the year. Colorado State looks like the favorite to win the conference right now and it showed why Tuesday night.

On Friday, the Rams will look to get their 12th straight win and second in conference against a Boise State team that has won seven straight games.

The Broncos have been red-hot but haven't played since Dec. 20 as their last two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Boise State hopes the unexpected break doesn't slow it down as it goes for a huge upset of Colorado State on Friday night.

