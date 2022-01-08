Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State hosts Colorado State on Saturday in a battle of the two teams picked to finish near the top of the Mountain West.

The San Diego State men's basketball team was set to host Nevada on Saturday, but the Wolf Pack could not play due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the Mountain West is sending undefeated No. 20 Colorado State to play the Aztecs.

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Colorado State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State has won four straight including its conference opener against UNLV last Saturday. The Aztecs were supposed to play Fresno State on Wednesday but that game was also postponed.

They now get the tough task of trying to send Colorado State home with its first loss of the year.

The Rams head to San Diego State 11–0 on the season but have played just one game since Dec. 11 due to postponements. 

Colorado State beat Air Force by eight on Tuesday and were scheduled to play Boise State on Friday night, but the Rams will play the Aztecs on Saturday instead.

This should be an interesting game between two strong teams who will compete for a conference win.

