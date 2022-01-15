Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State heads to San Jose State on Saturday to take on the Spartans in Mountain West action

Colorado State bounced back from its first loss of the year on Wednesday when it beat Utah State 77-72. The Rams had lost to San Diego State on Saturday in a game that was scheduled just a few days before.

How to Watch Colorado State at San Jose State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV DRM

Live stream the Colorado State at San Jose State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Aztecs snapped an 11-game winning streak to start the year for the Rams. It was a tough way to lose their first game as they didn't even know they were going to play San Deigo State until earlier in the week because of schedules needing to be shuffled due to COVID-19 concerns.

They did get back in the win column against the Aggies and are now 2-1 in the Mountain West. 

Saturday they will look to get back on another winning streak when they play a San Jose State team that is coming off a loss to Fresno State on Tuesday.

The loss to the Bulldogs was just its first conference game of the year. The Spartans were supposed to play Utah State and UNLV earlier but had both of those games postponed.

Despite the pauses, they have been playing better as they have won six of their last nine, but they will get a huge test on Saturday against Colorado State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Colorado State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV DRM
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17496388
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Washington

1 minute ago
USATSI_17486726
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17495076
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

1 minute ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy