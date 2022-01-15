How to Watch Colorado State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

Colorado State heads to San Jose State on Saturday to take on the Spartans in Mountain West action

Colorado State bounced back from its first loss of the year on Wednesday when it beat Utah State 77-72. The Rams had lost to San Diego State on Saturday in a game that was scheduled just a few days before.

The loss to the Aztecs snapped an 11-game winning streak to start the year for the Rams. It was a tough way to lose their first game as they didn't even know they were going to play San Deigo State until earlier in the week because of schedules needing to be shuffled due to COVID-19 concerns.

They did get back in the win column against the Aggies and are now 2-1 in the Mountain West.



Saturday they will look to get back on another winning streak when they play a San Jose State team that is coming off a loss to Fresno State on Tuesday.

The loss to the Bulldogs was just its first conference game of the year. The Spartans were supposed to play Utah State and UNLV earlier but had both of those games postponed.

Despite the pauses, they have been playing better as they have won six of their last nine, but they will get a huge test on Saturday against Colorado State.

