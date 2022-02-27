Colorado State visits Mountain West rival Utah State on Saturday night looking to win its second straight game.

Colorado State leaves home for its last road game of the year Saturday night looking to build off its upset win against Wyoming on Saturday night.

How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Rams took down the Cowboys 61-55 in a bounce-back win after getting upset by UNLV last Saturday. They now have wins against the top two teams in the conference after they also beat Boise State in overtime two weeks ago.

The Rams have now won six of their last seven games and have moved to 22-4 overall and 12-4 in the Mountain West as they continue to strengthen their tournament resume.

Saturday night, they will look to avoid a letdown against a Utah State team that is coming off an 81-56 win against New Mexico.

The Aggies snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday with the win against the Lobos. The win improved their Mountain West record to 7-9 and has them 16-13 overall.

Utah State has been a streaky team this year and Saturday they hope they can get hot as they play their last home game of the season.

