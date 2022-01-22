How to Watch Colorado State vs Air Force

Air Force takes on a Colorado State team that has been one of the best teams in the NCAA this year.

The Air Force Falcons started the season 7-1 before losing three straight games. The overall record on the year for the Falcons is a respectable 9-7.

How to Watch the Colorado State vs Air Force game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Conference play has been a major issue for Air Force this year, as they are just 2-3 in those games.

Colorado State, however, has been one of the best teams in the country. The Rams are 4-1 in conference play and 14-1 overall. They had a blowout 79-49 loss to San Diego State on Jan. 8, but have won three straight since that loss.

Despite having the best overall record in the conference, the Rams are No. 4 in the standings due to San Diego State, Boise State, and Wyoming all being undefeated in Mountain West play.

These two teams met at the beginning of the new year, but Colorado State won 67-59. Air Force will look to redeem themselves and upset a Rams team looking to crack the AP Top 25.

