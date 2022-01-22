Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (14-1, 4-1 MWC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Air Force Falcons (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Clune Arena.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Clune Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State vs Air Force Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-10.5

129.5 points

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Colorado State

  • The 79.0 points per game the Rams average are 17.9 more points than the Falcons allow (61.1).
  • The Falcons score 6.5 fewer points per game (59.9) than the Rams allow (66.4).
  • The Rams make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Falcons are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy posts 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.8 assists, shooting 57.1% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens paces his squad in assists per game (5.7), and also puts up 14.9 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Dischon Thomas puts up 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • John Tonje posts 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Chandler Jacobs puts up 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor is No. 1 on the Falcons in rebounding (5.7 per game) and assists (4.1), and puts up 9.9 points. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • A.J. Walker is posting a team-best 16.1 points per game. And he is delivering 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • Nikc Jackson gets the Falcons 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Jake Heidbreder gets the Falcons 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Falcons get 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Joseph Octave.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Colorado State at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
colorado state
College Basketball

