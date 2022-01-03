Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Colorado State Rams (10-0, 0-0 MWC) will host the Air Force Falcons (8-4, 0-0 MWC) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Air Force

    • The Rams average 83.4 points per game, 24.1 more points than the 59.3 the Falcons give up.
    • The Falcons average 8.1 fewer points per game (58.9) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.0).
    • This season, the Rams have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.
    • The Falcons are shooting 45.0% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 20.7 points and pulls down 7.6 boards per game.
    • Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 7.3 per game while also scoring 14.1 points per contest.
    • John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Ethan Taylor has tallied 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Falcons leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Air Force's A.J. Walker puts up 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Walker is dependable from three-point range and leads the Falcons with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.7 per game).

    Colorado State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Northeastern

    W 71-61

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 88-79

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Little Rock

    W 86-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 74-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 66-63

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    Air Force Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Army

    W 76-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Montana

    L 66-48

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arkansas State

    L 68-46

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Tarleton State

    L 67-45

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Utah State

    W 49-47

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    1/25/2022

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Air Force at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
