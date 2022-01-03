How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Colorado State Rams (10-0, 0-0 MWC) will host the Air Force Falcons (8-4, 0-0 MWC) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Air Force
- The Rams average 83.4 points per game, 24.1 more points than the 59.3 the Falcons give up.
- The Falcons average 8.1 fewer points per game (58.9) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.0).
- This season, the Rams have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.
- The Falcons are shooting 45.0% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 20.7 points and pulls down 7.6 boards per game.
- Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 7.3 per game while also scoring 14.1 points per contest.
- John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor has tallied 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Falcons leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Air Force's A.J. Walker puts up 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Walker is dependable from three-point range and leads the Falcons with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.7 per game).
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Northeastern
W 71-61
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Colorado
W 88-79
Home
12/1/2021
Little Rock
W 86-55
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
12/11/2021
Mississippi State
W 66-63
Home
1/4/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/7/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
-
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Army
W 76-58
Home
12/8/2021
Montana
L 66-48
Away
12/19/2021
Arkansas State
L 68-46
Away
12/21/2021
Tarleton State
L 67-45
Away
12/29/2021
Utah State
W 49-47
Home
1/4/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/8/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/15/2022
Nevada
-
Home
1/18/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/25/2022
San Jose State
-
Away