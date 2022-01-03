Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Colorado State Rams (10-0, 0-0 MWC) will host the Air Force Falcons (8-4, 0-0 MWC) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Air Force

The Rams average 83.4 points per game, 24.1 more points than the 59.3 the Falcons give up.

The Falcons average 8.1 fewer points per game (58.9) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.0).

This season, the Rams have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.

The Falcons are shooting 45.0% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 20.7 points and pulls down 7.6 boards per game.

Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 7.3 per game while also scoring 14.1 points per contest.

John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor has tallied 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Falcons leaderboards in those stat categories.

Air Force's A.J. Walker puts up 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Walker is dependable from three-point range and leads the Falcons with 2.2 made threes per game.

Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.7 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Northeastern W 71-61 Away 11/27/2021 Northern Colorado W 88-79 Home 12/1/2021 Little Rock W 86-55 Home 12/4/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-58 Home 12/11/2021 Mississippi State W 66-63 Home 1/4/2022 Air Force - Home 1/7/2022 Boise State - Away 1/12/2022 Utah State - Home 1/15/2022 San Jose State - Away 1/19/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/22/2022 Air Force - Away

Air Force Schedule