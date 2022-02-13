Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State heads to conference leader Boise State on Sunday afternoon looking to upset the Broncos.

Colorado State is looking to make a move in the Mountain West Conference and Sunday afternoon it gets a golden opportunity to knock off the top team in the conference.

How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Colorado State at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams head to Boise State on a three-game winning streak that has put them 9-3 in the Mountain West and two games back of the Broncos and Wyoming.

Colorado State has won eight of its last 10, but one of those losses was to Wyoming.

The Rams will get another opportunity at the Cowboys, but first they play Boise State in the first of two meeting with the Broncos.

The Broncos host the Rams coming off of two straight wins. They have beat San Jose State and UNLV after losing their only Mountain West game of the year to Wyoming on Feb. 3.

Boise State is now 19-5 overall as it continue its great season that could lead it to an at large berth in the NCAA tournament if it doesn't win the conference tournament.

Boise State has been great, but Sunday it will get a tough test against a good Colorado State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Colorado State at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
