Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (24-6, 15-2 MWC) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Colorado State Rams (23-4, 13-4 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Boise State

The Rams record 75.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Broncos allow.

The Broncos score an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.

This season, the Rams have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.

The Broncos are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.3% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.5 points and pulls down 7.8 boards per game.

Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, distributing 4.9 assists per game while scoring 14.9 PPG.

Roddy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab puts up 14.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Broncos.

The Boise State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mladen Armus with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Emmanuel Akot with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).

Marcus Shaver Jr. is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Broncos, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Boise State's leader in steals is Kigab (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Armus (0.9 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Boise State W 77-74 Away 2/17/2022 New Mexico W 83-68 Away 2/19/2022 UNLV L 72-51 Away 2/23/2022 Wyoming W 61-55 Home 2/26/2022 Utah State W 66-55 Away 3/5/2022 Boise State - Home

Boise State Schedule