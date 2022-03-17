Colorado State vs. Michigan: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11-seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14) hit the court against the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams (25-5) on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest begins at 12:15 PM, watch it on CBS.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Michigan

The Wolverines average 73.0 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 65.7 the Rams give up.

The Rams' 73.7 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 69.9 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

This season, the Wolverines have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.

The Rams have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.3 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.

DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 10.7 PPG.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Eli Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch

The Rams' leader in scoring and rebounding is David Roddy with 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Stevens' assist statline leads Colorado State; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.

Roddy is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rams, hitting 1.5 threes per game.

Colorado State's leader in steals and blocks is Roddy with 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Illinois L 93-85 Home 3/1/2022 Michigan State W 87-70 Home 3/3/2022 Iowa L 82-71 Home 3/6/2022 Ohio State W 75-69 Away 3/10/2022 Indiana L 74-69 Home 3/17/2022 Colorado State - Away

Colorado State Schedule