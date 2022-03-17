Colorado State vs. Michigan: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11-seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14) hit the court against the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams (25-5) on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest begins at 12:15 PM, watch it on CBS.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Michigan

  • The Wolverines average 73.0 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 65.7 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams' 73.7 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 69.9 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Wolverines have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.
  • The Rams have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.3 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
  • DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 10.7 PPG.
  • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Eli Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • The Rams' leader in scoring and rebounding is David Roddy with 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens' assist statline leads Colorado State; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
  • Roddy is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rams, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • Colorado State's leader in steals and blocks is Roddy with 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Illinois

L 93-85

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

W 87-70

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

L 82-71

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

W 75-69

Away

3/10/2022

Indiana

L 74-69

Home

3/17/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Wyoming

W 61-55

Home

2/26/2022

Utah State

W 66-55

Away

3/5/2022

Boise State

W 71-68

Home

3/10/2022

Utah State

W 53-51

Home

3/12/2022

San Diego State

L 63-58

Home

3/17/2022

Michigan

-

Home

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Michigan vs. Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

