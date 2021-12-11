How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (9-0) hope to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Mississippi State
- The Bulldogs average 7.0 more points per game (74.4) than the Rams allow (67.4).
- The Rams' 85.3 points per game are 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rams' 53.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.3 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
- Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
- Shakeel Moore leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Mississippi State steals leader is Moore, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is D.J. Jeffries, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy puts up 20.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Rams, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Colorado State's assist leader is Isaiah Stevens with 7.0 per game. He also scores 14.8 points per game and grabs 2.9 rebounds per game.
- John Tonje is the most prolific from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Colorado State's leader in steals is Stevens with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roddy with 1.0 per game.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Morehead State
W 66-46
Home
11/25/2021
Louisville
L 72-58
Home
11/27/2021
Richmond
W 82-71
Home
12/2/2021
Lamar
W 75-60
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
L 81-76
Home
12/11/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/14/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
1/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Creighton
W 95-81
Away
11/22/2021
Northeastern
W 71-61
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Colorado
W 88-79
Home
12/1/2021
Little Rock
W 86-55
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
12/11/2021
Mississippi State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
12/21/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/28/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
1/4/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/7/2022
Boise State
-
Away