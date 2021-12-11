Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (9-0) hope to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Mississippi State

    • The Bulldogs average 7.0 more points per game (74.4) than the Rams allow (67.4).
    • The Rams' 85.3 points per game are 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Bulldogs allow.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Rams' 53.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.3 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
    • Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
    • Shakeel Moore leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Mississippi State steals leader is Moore, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is D.J. Jeffries, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • David Roddy puts up 20.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Rams, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Colorado State's assist leader is Isaiah Stevens with 7.0 per game. He also scores 14.8 points per game and grabs 2.9 rebounds per game.
    • John Tonje is the most prolific from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Colorado State's leader in steals is Stevens with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roddy with 1.0 per game.

    Mississippi State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Morehead State

    W 66-46

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Louisville

    L 72-58

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Richmond

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-60

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    L 81-76

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    Colorado State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Creighton

    W 95-81

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Northeastern

    W 71-61

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 88-79

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Little Rock

    W 86-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 74-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Mississippi State at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
