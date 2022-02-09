Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State at Nevada in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State hits the road Tuesday night to play Nevada after a big win over San Diego State.

Colorado State snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged a bad loss to San Diego State with a huge win over the Aztecs on Friday night. 

How to Watch Colorado State at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Colorado State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams slipped by the Aztecs with a 58-57 win when David Roddy hit a jumper with nine seconds left. The win was big for the Rams as they were coming off a tough 84-78 overtime loss to Wyoming last Monday.

Colorado State is now 7-3 in the Mountain West and 17-3 overall as they continue to fight for the top spot in the conference and a possible at large berth in the NCAA tournament. 

Tuesday night the Rams will look to get their second straight victory when they travel to take on a Nevada team that has lost five straight.

The Wolf Pack's last game was also against San Diego State, but they came out on the wrong end losing 65-63. It was another tough loss, as they haven't won since beating Fresno State back on Jan. 21. 

The good news for the Wolf Pack is that they are back on their home court after playing the last three and four of the last five on the road.

They hope getting back home will help them snap their losing streak and avenge an earlier season loss to the Rams.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Colorado State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
