How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado State Rams (15-1, 5-1 MWC) hope to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Moby Arena

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Nevada

The 78.6 points per game the Rams record are only 3.3 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (75.3).

The Wolf Pack's 76.3 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams give up to opponents.

This season, the Rams have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.9 points and 7.8 boards per game.

Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 15.1 points per contest.

Stevens leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

Grant Sherfield racks up 19.4 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards in those statistics.

Warren Washington is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.1 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.

Desmond Cambridge is dependable from deep and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.6 made threes per game.

Cambridge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nevada while Washington (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 San Diego State L 79-49 Away 1/12/2022 Utah State W 77-72 Home 1/15/2022 San Jose State W 78-42 Away 1/19/2022 New Mexico W 80-74 Home 1/22/2022 Air Force W 73-53 Away 1/25/2022 Nevada - Home 1/28/2022 UNLV - Home 1/31/2022 Wyoming - Away 2/4/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/8/2022 Nevada - Away 2/11/2022 Fresno State - Home

Nevada Schedule