How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (15-1, 5-1 MWC) hope to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Nevada
- The 78.6 points per game the Rams record are only 3.3 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (75.3).
- The Wolf Pack's 76.3 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams give up to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.9 points and 7.8 boards per game.
- Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 15.1 points per contest.
- Stevens leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Grant Sherfield racks up 19.4 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Warren Washington is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.1 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.
- Desmond Cambridge is dependable from deep and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Cambridge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nevada while Washington (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
San Diego State
L 79-49
Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
W 77-72
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
W 78-42
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
W 80-74
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
W 73-53
Away
1/25/2022
Nevada
-
Home
1/28/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/31/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/4/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/11/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
New Mexico
W 79-70
Home
1/12/2022
Boise State
L 85-70
Home
1/15/2022
Air Force
W 75-68
Away
1/17/2022
Wyoming
L 77-67
Home
1/21/2022
Fresno State
W 77-73
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Utah State
-
Home
2/1/2022
UNLV
-
Away
2/4/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/6/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Colorado State
-
Home