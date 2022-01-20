Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (13-1, 3-1 MWC) will attempt to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (7-10, 0-4 MWC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

The Rams score only 1.0 more point per game (78.9) than the Lobos give up (77.9).

The Lobos put up 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (65.9).

The Rams are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Lobos allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.1 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 14.8 points per contest.

Stevens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.

The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18 points per game. He also pulls down 2.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.

Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.6 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 14.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.

KJ Jenkins is consistent from three-point range and leads the Lobos with 2.1 made threes per game.

New Mexico's leader in steals is House (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jay Allen-Tovar (1.5 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Mississippi State W 66-63 Home 1/4/2022 Air Force W 67-59 Home 1/8/2022 San Diego State L 79-49 Away 1/12/2022 Utah State W 77-72 Home 1/15/2022 San Jose State W 78-42 Away 1/19/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/22/2022 Air Force - Away 1/25/2022 Nevada - Home 1/28/2022 UNLV - Home 1/31/2022 Wyoming - Away 2/4/2022 San Diego State - Home

New Mexico Schedule