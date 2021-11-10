Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) battle the Colorado State Rams (0-0) at Moby Arena on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts
- Last year, the Rams scored 74.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- The Golden Eagles averaged 14.3 more points per game last year (81.1) than the Rams allowed their opponents to score (66.8).
- Last season, the Rams had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- The Golden Eagles shot 44.9% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.2% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy put up 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Isaiah Stevens dispensed 5.4 assists per game while scoring 15.3 PPG.
- Stevens hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Kendle Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while James Moors compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Max Abmas scored 23.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Kevin Obanor averaged 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.7 PPG average.
- Abmas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Abmas averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Francis Lacis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
11/12/2021
UAPB
-
Home
11/14/2021
Peru State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bradley
-
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/1/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
Oral Roberts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
11/12/2021
Southwestern Christian
-
Home
11/18/2021
Haskell
-
Home
11/20/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Away
11/23/2021
Rogers State
-
Home
11/26/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Oral Roberts at Colorado State
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:30
PM/EST
