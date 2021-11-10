Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) defends during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) battle the Colorado State Rams (0-0) at Moby Arena on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Oral Roberts

    • Last year, the Rams scored 74.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Golden Eagles gave up.
    • The Golden Eagles averaged 14.3 more points per game last year (81.1) than the Rams allowed their opponents to score (66.8).
    • Last season, the Rams had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Golden Eagles shot 44.9% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.2% the Rams' opponents shot last season.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • David Roddy put up 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Isaiah Stevens dispensed 5.4 assists per game while scoring 15.3 PPG.
    • Stevens hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Kendle Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while James Moors compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Oral Roberts Players to Watch

    • Max Abmas scored 23.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kevin Obanor averaged 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.7 PPG average.
    • Abmas knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Abmas averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Francis Lacis notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Colorado State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Peru State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    Oral Roberts Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Southwestern Christian

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Haskell

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Rogers State

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

