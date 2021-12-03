How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (8-0) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The Rams put up 29.2 more points per game (86.8) than the Gaels allow (57.6).
- The Gaels score just 0.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (68.6).
- The Rams make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Gaels are shooting 46.3% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 21.1 points and pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dispensing 7.4 assists per game while scoring 14.9 PPG.
- Roddy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Stevens and Roddy lead Colorado State on the defensive end, with Stevens leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Roddy in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu is the top scorer for the Gaels with 14.5 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his statistics.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Kyle Bowen with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tommy Kuhse with 3.6 per game.
- Alex Ducas is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Gaels, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Matthias Tass (0.8 per game).
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Bradley
W 66-60
Home
11/21/2021
Creighton
W 95-81
Away
11/22/2021
Northeastern
W 71-61
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Colorado
W 88-79
Home
12/1/2021
Little Rock
W 86-55
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/11/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
12/21/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/28/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
1/4/2022
Air Force
-
Home
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Notre Dame
W 62-59
Away
11/23/2021
Oregon
W 62-50
Home
11/24/2021
Wisconsin
L 61-55
Home
11/29/2021
UC Riverside
W 67-50
Home
12/2/2021
Utah State
W 60-58
Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
-
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
-
Home
1/1/2022
San Francisco
-
Home