    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (8-0) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • The Rams put up 29.2 more points per game (86.8) than the Gaels allow (57.6).
    • The Gaels score just 0.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (68.6).
    • The Rams make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
    • The Gaels are shooting 46.3% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 21.1 points and pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dispensing 7.4 assists per game while scoring 14.9 PPG.
    • Roddy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
    • Stevens and Roddy lead Colorado State on the defensive end, with Stevens leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Roddy in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu is the top scorer for the Gaels with 14.5 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Kyle Bowen with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tommy Kuhse with 3.6 per game.
    • Alex Ducas is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Gaels, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Matthias Tass (0.8 per game).

    Colorado State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Bradley

    W 66-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Creighton

    W 95-81

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Northeastern

    W 71-61

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 88-79

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Little Rock

    W 86-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Oregon

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 61-55

    Home

    11/29/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 67-50

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Utah State

    W 60-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Saint Mary's at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
