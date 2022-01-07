Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams hit the court when the San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 0-0 MWC) host the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (11-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rams, who have won 11 straight.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Colorado State

  • The Aztecs record 64.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams score an average of 81.9 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.2 the Aztecs allow.
  • The Aztecs make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Rams' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (37.8%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 8.4 points.
  • Matt Bradley paces the Aztecs with 14.9 points per game and 2.3 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.
  • Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 10.6 points.
  • Keshad Johnson puts up 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Lamont Butler puts up 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy paces the Rams in scoring (20.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.0), and puts up 2.4 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Stevens is the Rams' top assist man (6.8 per game), and he puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fifth in the nation.
  • The Rams get 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from John Tonje.
  • Dischon Thomas gets the Rams 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Chandler Jacobs is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Colorado State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
