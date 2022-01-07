Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 0-0 MWC) host the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (11-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rams, who have won 11 straight.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Colorado State
- The Aztecs record 64.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.
- The Rams score an average of 81.9 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.2 the Aztecs allow.
- The Aztecs make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Rams' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (37.8%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 8.4 points.
- Matt Bradley paces the Aztecs with 14.9 points per game and 2.3 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.
- Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 10.6 points.
- Keshad Johnson puts up 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Lamont Butler puts up 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy paces the Rams in scoring (20.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.0), and puts up 2.4 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stevens is the Rams' top assist man (6.8 per game), and he puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fifth in the nation.
- The Rams get 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from John Tonje.
- Dischon Thomas gets the Rams 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chandler Jacobs is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
