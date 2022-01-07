Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams hit the court when the San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 0-0 MWC) host the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (11-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rams, who have won 11 straight.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Colorado State

The Aztecs record 64.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.

The Rams score an average of 81.9 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.2 the Aztecs allow.

The Aztecs make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Rams' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (37.8%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 8.4 points.

Matt Bradley paces the Aztecs with 14.9 points per game and 2.3 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.

Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.9 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 10.6 points.

Keshad Johnson puts up 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler puts up 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Colorado State Players to Watch