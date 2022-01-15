Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Colorado State Rams (12-1, 2-1 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Event Center Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State vs San Jose State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-12.5

148 points

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Colorado State

  • The 79.0 points per game the Rams average are 9.6 more points than the Spartans give up (69.4).
  • The Spartans' 71.8 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 67.7 the Rams allow.
  • This season, the Rams have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
  • The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy is tops on his squad in both points (20.1) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Stevens paces the Rams at 6.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 15.2 points.
  • John Tonje is averaging 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Dischon Thomas puts up 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
  • Chandler Jacobs is posting 5.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • The Spartans get 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Shon Robinson.
  • The Spartans get 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
  • Trey Smith gets the Spartans 10.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Tibet Gorener gets the Spartans 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Colorado State at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
