How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Moby Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. UNLV

  • The 78.5 points per game the Rams score are 12.3 more points than the Rebels give up (66.2).
  • The Rebels score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rams is David Roddy, who puts up 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Colorado State's best passer is Isaiah Stevens, who averages 5.2 assists per game to go with his 15.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Stevens leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with one per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
  • UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.4 per game.
  • Hamilton knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.
  • Keshon Gilbert (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while Hamm (one block per game) is the block leader.

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Utah State

W 77-72

Home

1/15/2022

San Jose State

W 78-42

Away

1/19/2022

New Mexico

W 80-74

Home

1/22/2022

Air Force

W 73-53

Away

1/25/2022

Nevada

W 77-66

Home

1/28/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/31/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

2/4/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/11/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

2/19/2022

UNLV

-

Away

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Fresno State

L 73-68

Home

1/17/2022

San Jose State

W 81-56

Away

1/20/2022

Air Force

L 69-62

Away

1/22/2022

San Jose State

W 70-62

Home

1/24/2022

San Diego State

L 80-55

Away

1/28/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/5/2022

Utah State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/11/2022

Boise State

-

Away

2/16/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

UNLV at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

