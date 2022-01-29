Jan 22, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard Jeffrey Mills (24) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Moby Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Moby Arena

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. UNLV

The 78.5 points per game the Rams score are 12.3 more points than the Rebels give up (66.2).

The Rebels score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams give up.

The Rams make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rams is David Roddy, who puts up 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Colorado State's best passer is Isaiah Stevens, who averages 5.2 assists per game to go with his 15.1 PPG scoring average.

Stevens leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with one per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.

UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.4 per game.

Hamilton knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.

Keshon Gilbert (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while Hamm (one block per game) is the block leader.

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Utah State W 77-72 Home 1/15/2022 San Jose State W 78-42 Away 1/19/2022 New Mexico W 80-74 Home 1/22/2022 Air Force W 73-53 Away 1/25/2022 Nevada W 77-66 Home 1/28/2022 UNLV - Home 1/31/2022 Wyoming - Away 2/4/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/8/2022 Nevada - Away 2/11/2022 Fresno State - Home 2/19/2022 UNLV - Away

UNLV Schedule