How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Moby Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. UNLV
- The 78.5 points per game the Rams score are 12.3 more points than the Rebels give up (66.2).
- The Rebels score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams give up.
- The Rams make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rams is David Roddy, who puts up 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Colorado State's best passer is Isaiah Stevens, who averages 5.2 assists per game to go with his 15.1 PPG scoring average.
- Stevens leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with one per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
- UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.4 per game.
- Hamilton knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.
- Keshon Gilbert (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while Hamm (one block per game) is the block leader.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
W 77-72
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
W 78-42
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
W 80-74
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
W 73-53
Away
1/25/2022
Nevada
W 77-66
Home
1/28/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/31/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/4/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/11/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
2/19/2022
UNLV
-
Away
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Fresno State
L 73-68
Home
1/17/2022
San Jose State
W 81-56
Away
1/20/2022
Air Force
L 69-62
Away
1/22/2022
San Jose State
W 70-62
Home
1/24/2022
San Diego State
L 80-55
Away
1/28/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/5/2022
Utah State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Air Force
-
Home
2/11/2022
Boise State
-
Away
2/16/2022
Fresno State
-
Away