Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) reacts with guard Isaiah Stevens (4) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) reacts with guard Isaiah Stevens (4) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State vs UNLV Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-4.5

142.5 points

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State

  • The 77.2 points per game the Rams put up are 11.2 more points than the Rebels allow (66.0).
  • The Rebels' 70.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 67.0 the Rams give up to opponents.
  • The Rams are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy paces his team in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.8) per game, and also averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Stevens averages a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • John Tonje is posting 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Chandler Jacobs posts 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Dischon Thomas posts 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton is putting up a team-best 21.7 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he delivers 8.4 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Jordan McCabe is posting a team-best 4.9 assists per game. And he is producing 7.0 points and 1.7 rebounds, making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • The Rebels receive 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Donovan Williams.
  • Michael Nuga is posting 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Colorado State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17703731
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_13507409
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley

By Iolanda Neto
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jabari Rice (10) draws back to shoot as the New Mexico State Aggies face off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Pas American in Las Cruces on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Nmsu Acu 13
College Basketball

New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy