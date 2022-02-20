How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-4.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State
- The 77.2 points per game the Rams put up are 11.2 more points than the Rebels allow (66.0).
- The Rebels' 70.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 67.0 the Rams give up to opponents.
- The Rams are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy paces his team in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.8) per game, and also averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stevens averages a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- John Tonje is posting 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- Chandler Jacobs posts 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Dischon Thomas posts 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is putting up a team-best 21.7 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he delivers 8.4 points and 0.6 assists.
- Jordan McCabe is posting a team-best 4.9 assists per game. And he is producing 7.0 points and 1.7 rebounds, making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Rebels receive 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Donovan Williams.
- Michael Nuga is posting 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Colorado State at UNLV
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV