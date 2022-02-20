How to Watch Colorado State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) reacts with guard Isaiah Stevens (4) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -4.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State

The 77.2 points per game the Rams put up are 11.2 more points than the Rebels allow (66.0).

The Rebels' 70.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 67.0 the Rams give up to opponents.

The Rams are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy paces his team in both points (19.9) and rebounds (7.8) per game, and also averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stevens averages a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

John Tonje is posting 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Chandler Jacobs posts 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dischon Thomas posts 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field.

UNLV Players to Watch