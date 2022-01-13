Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (10-5, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Utah State

  • The Rams put up 79.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.4 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.3 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.8 points and pulls down 7.7 boards per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dishing out 6.3 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
  • John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean sits atop the Aggies leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
  • Utah State's assist leader is Rylan Jones with 5.7 per game. He also records 7.7 points per game and grabs 2.9 rebounds per game.
  • Steven Ashworth averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.4 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Little Rock

W 86-55

Home

12/4/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 74-58

Home

12/11/2021

Mississippi State

W 66-63

Home

1/4/2022

Air Force

W 67-59

Home

1/8/2022

San Diego State

L 79-49

Away

1/12/2022

Utah State

-

Home

1/15/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/19/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/22/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nevada

-

Home

1/28/2022

UNLV

-

Home

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Weber State

W 95-80

Away

12/18/2021

Iowa

L 94-75

Away

12/21/2021

Portland State

W 81-62

Home

12/29/2021

Air Force

L 49-47

Away

1/8/2022

New Mexico

W 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/18/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/26/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nevada

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Utah State at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

