How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (10-5, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Utah State

The Rams put up 79.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.4 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.3 the Rams allow.

The Rams are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.8 points and pulls down 7.7 boards per game.

Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dishing out 6.3 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.

John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean sits atop the Aggies leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Utah State's assist leader is Rylan Jones with 5.7 per game. He also records 7.7 points per game and grabs 2.9 rebounds per game.

Steven Ashworth averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.4 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Little Rock W 86-55 Home 12/4/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-58 Home 12/11/2021 Mississippi State W 66-63 Home 1/4/2022 Air Force W 67-59 Home 1/8/2022 San Diego State L 79-49 Away 1/12/2022 Utah State - Home 1/15/2022 San Jose State - Away 1/19/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/22/2022 Air Force - Away 1/25/2022 Nevada - Home 1/28/2022 UNLV - Home

Utah State Schedule