How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (10-5, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Utah State
- The Rams put up 79.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.4 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.3 the Rams allow.
- The Rams are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- The Rams leader in points and rebounds is David Roddy, who scores 19.8 points and pulls down 7.7 boards per game.
- Isaiah Stevens is Colorado State's best passer, dishing out 6.3 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
- John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean sits atop the Aggies leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
- Utah State's assist leader is Rylan Jones with 5.7 per game. He also records 7.7 points per game and grabs 2.9 rebounds per game.
- Steven Ashworth averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.4 per game).
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Little Rock
W 86-55
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
12/11/2021
Mississippi State
W 66-63
Home
1/4/2022
Air Force
W 67-59
Home
1/8/2022
San Diego State
L 79-49
Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
-
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nevada
-
Home
1/28/2022
UNLV
-
Home
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Weber State
W 95-80
Away
12/18/2021
Iowa
L 94-75
Away
12/21/2021
Portland State
W 81-62
Home
12/29/2021
Air Force
L 49-47
Away
1/8/2022
New Mexico
W 90-87
Away
1/12/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/18/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/26/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nevada
-
Away