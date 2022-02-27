How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MWC opponents square off when the Utah State Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MWC) host the Colorado State Rams (22-4, 12-4 MWC) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, beginning at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-2.5
139 points
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Colorado State
- The Aggies average 74.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 66.7 the Rams allow.
- The Rams put up 7.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (67.7).
- The Aggies make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Rams are shooting 48.7% from the field, six% higher than the 42.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean is tops on the Aggies with 18 points per contest and 9.7 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.
- Brandon Horvath is posting 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
- Steven Ashworth is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Rylan Jones is tops on the Aggies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 7.1 points.
- R.J. Eytle-Rock puts up 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy is averaging team highs in points (19.8 per game) and rebounds (7.7). And he is contributing 2.9 assists, making 57.6% of his shots from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Isaiah Stevens tops the Rams in assists (4.9 per game), and averages 15 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- John Tonje is putting up 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Chandler Jacobs is posting 6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Rams receive 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dischon Thomas.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Colorado State at Utah State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
