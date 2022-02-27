How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) drives to the net against Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents square off when the Utah State Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MWC) host the Colorado State Rams (22-4, 12-4 MWC) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, beginning at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -2.5 139 points

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Colorado State

The Aggies average 74.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 66.7 the Rams allow.

The Rams put up 7.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (67.7).

The Aggies make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Rams are shooting 48.7% from the field, six% higher than the 42.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean is tops on the Aggies with 18 points per contest and 9.7 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.

Brandon Horvath is posting 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Rylan Jones is tops on the Aggies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 7.1 points.

R.J. Eytle-Rock puts up 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch